Don't Expect To See Emily Blunt Star In Any Superhero Movies: 'I Don't Like Them'

“It’s been exhausted. I think it’s just that we are inundated. It’s not only all the movies, it’s the endless TV shows as well,” she continued, before giving herself a bit of wiggle room should a meaty superhero role ever come her way. “It’s not to say that I would never want to play one ― it would just have to be something so cool, and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested.”

But “in general, I don’t race to see superhero movies,” Blunt added. “They leave me feeling a bit cold. I can’t explain it. I can’t get in there.”