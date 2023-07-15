Florence Pugh Reacts Perfectly To Emily Blunt's Suit Popping Open At "Oppenheimer" Event

Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Blunt wore a rose gold suit by Dolce & Gabbana, while Pugh was in a blue denim dress by Moschino Jeans. Also, Pugh told a fan that her pink hair was a little nod to Greta's "Barbie."

Pugh notably starred in Greta's "Little Women," which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.