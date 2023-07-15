Florence Pugh Reacts Perfectly To Emily Blunt's Suit Popping Open At "Oppenheimer" Event

If there's one thing that's certain, it's that the summer of 2023 belongs to "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," aka "Barbenheimer."
Like "Barbie," this newest Christopher Nolan movie has a stacked cast. Led by Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, and more. The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American scientist who helped develop the atomic bomb.
Recently, the cast reunited in London for a photo call at Trafalgar Square celebrating the release of "Oppenheimer" ahead of the London premiere.
Notably, Blunt and Pugh looked like they were having the best time seeing each other again and hanging out.
The two of them holding hands. 🥺❤️.
Blunt wore a rose gold suit by Dolce & Gabbana, while Pugh was in a blue denim dress by Moschino Jeans. Also, Pugh told a fan that her pink hair was a little nod to Greta's "Barbie."
In the middle of the photo call event, while posing with Pugh, Blunt's top button on her suit popped open. Blunt was shocked that it happened.
But then, in an absolutely perfect move, Pugh immediately put her hand to cover up Blunt.
The laugh between them during the moment made for a simply adorable photo, TBH.
Then, Pugh completely spun Blunt around, so she wasn't directly looking at the line of photographers, and helped her with the button.
Everyone deserves a Flo Pugh standing next to them on a carpet.
In "Oppenheimer," Blunt stars as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, a biologist, botanist, and the wife of Robert Oppenheimer, while Pugh stars as Jean Tatlock, a psychiatrist and physician, and Robert's former fiancée.
After the photo call, Blunt and Pugh reunited with the rest of the "Oppenheimer" cast at the London premiere, where they both looked stunning.
Now I need these two to do another movie together, okay thanks, bye.
