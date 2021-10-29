Emily Blunt Credits This Ina Garten Recipe For John Krasinski Proposing

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski found true love ... in the kitchen!

In an interview with iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast that premiered this week, Blunt jokingly claimed Krasinski proposed to her only after she’d prepared Food Network star Ina Garten’s roast chicken recipe, which is widely referred to as “engagement chicken.”

“I just made something that I knew he would love,” she recalled. “I mean, a roast chicken ― who doesn’t love a roast chicken? The roast chicken I love is Ina Garten’s roast chicken, it’s called her ‘engagement chicken.’ When people make it for people, they get engaged or something.”

And after serving the dish to Krasinski in all of its “oniony, garlicky” glory, Blunt said she felt confident she’d won his heart.

“That’s it,” she quipped. “All it took!”

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski in 2020. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Though the “Devil Wears Prada” star didn’t say exactly when this dinner party took place, she and Krasinski got married in 2010. The couple share daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 5.

According to Garten, the dish got its name from an editor at Glamour magazine who claimed she’d made it for her boyfriend and was engaged within 24 hours.

At least 70 other couples have reported the same results, thus inspiring the title of a cookbook, “100 Recipes Every Woman Should Know: Engagement Chicken and 99 Other Fabulous Dishes to Get You Everything You Want in Life,” published by Glamour in 2011.

In a 2018 episode of “Sunday Today with Willie Geist,” Garten ― who is better known as the “Barefoot Contessa” ― even claimed that Meghan Markle made the recipe for Prince Harry shortly before getting engaged.

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan! I always knew roast chicken had magic powers!! I'm so happy for both of you! @theroyalfamily @meghanmarkle — Ina Garten (@inagarten) November 28, 2017

“Without me, it never would have happened,” she joked at the time.

