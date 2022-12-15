Emily Blunt Can't Seem To Ditch The 'Terrible Jacket' She Wore On This Occasion

Emily Blunt will forever be grateful that her husband, John Krasinski, was able to overlook what she describes as a momentary lapse in fashion judgment.

The British actor dropped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Wednesday to promote her new series, “The English.” During the “Colbert Questionert” segment of the interview, she was asked to name one item she owned that she should really throw out.

Advertisement

“A really terrible, old, royal blue velvet jacket,” Blunt replied. “I don’t wear it, but I wore it on John and I’s first date, and I have not thrown it out. It’s such an awful jacket. I sit there, and I go: ‘That is a terrible jacket.’”

Emily Blunt (left) and John Krasinski have been married since 2010. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

The “Devil Wears Prada” and “Quiet Place” star went on to jokingly claim that Krasinski gave her an ultimatum when it came to her supposedly less-than-chic first date ensemble.

“He just sent me a memo going: ‘Don’t wear the jacket, and you’ll get another date,’” she quipped.

Though Blunt didn’t say exactly when this date took place, she and Krasinski have been married since 2010. The couple share daughters Hazel, 8, and Violet, 6.

Advertisement

It isn’t the first time Blunt has shared some quirky insight into the early days of her relationship with Krasinski. Appearing on iHeartMedia’s River Cafe Table 4 podcast last year, she suggested Krasinski proposed to her only after she’d prepared Food Network star Ina Garten’s roast chicken recipe, which is widely referred to as “engagement chicken.”

“I just made something that I knew he would love,” she recalled. “I mean, a roast chicken ― who doesn’t love a roast chicken?”

It was only after Blunt served the “oniony, garlicky” dish to Krasinski that she felt confident she’d won his heart.

“That’s it,” she declared. “All it took!”