Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Look Practically Perfect On Golden Globes Red Carpet

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived at the 76th annual Golden Globes looking practically perfect in every way.

The “Quiet Place” couple hit the red carpet on Sunday night ahead of the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and it was a swoon-worthy start to what’s sure to be a long awards season for them.

Krasinski opted for a classic navy blue tux, while Blunt wore a decorative sleeveless silver dress by Alexander McQueen and an effortless-looking updo.

Associated Press Blunt's silver dress is by Alexander McQueen.

Yahoo Lifestyle Krasinski sported a dark blue tuxedo.

Blunt is nominated for Best Actress in the musical or comedy category for “Mary Poppins Returns,” which also received a nod for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Krasinski’s own record-breaking horror flick “A Quiet Place,” however, was largely snubbed at the ceremony, but the director recently revealed plans to bring a sequel with a “new perspective” to theaters in the future.

Naturally, fans immediately hailed the duo as #CoupleGoals, with some even begging to join the famous family.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt arrive holding hands. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IOSvHJZc8h — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 7, 2019

LOOK AT THEM GO #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/k13WtOz8HF — best of emily blunt (@badpostblunt) January 7, 2019