Emily Blunt And John Krasinski Make Rare Appearance With Their 2 Kids At U.S. Open

Emily Blunt is making good on her vow to prioritize family over Hollywood for the next year.

Blunt and her husband, fellow actor John Krasinski, enjoyed a rare public family outing on Friday with daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 6, at the U.S. Open.

Out of the foursome, Blunt seemed to be the most engaged in the match. In photos from the event, the “Oppenheimer” actor could be seen reacting with enthusiasm to the on-court action at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Emily Blunt, Hazel, John Krasinski and Violet at the U.S. Open. Gotham via Getty Images

As numerous outlets have pointed out, Blunt and Krasinski have kept their children out of the public eye and off of their social media accounts.

The family’s appearance at the U.S. Open comes nearly two months after Blunt announced her plan to take a break from acting to alleviate the “emotional cost” of leaving her children to take on new projects.

“This year, I’m not working,” she said during an appearance on Bruce Bozzi’s “Table for Two” podcast in July. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, like, we’re in the last year of single digits.”

Blunt could be seen reacting to the on-court action at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium with enthusiasm. Gotham via Getty Images

“I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she added. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them ― for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Blunt had shared similar sentiments in a June interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, noting that Hazel and Violet didn’t find her A-list celebrity status particularly interesting.

“What’s exciting for them is when I can pick them up from school and take them swimming,” she said.

Weeks before Blunt’s announcement, Krasinski credited his wife of 13 years with being the “hero at home” during the rigorous shooting schedule for the Amazon series “Jack Ryan,” which aired its fourth and final season this summer.

“Her support through this show is what’s made it possible for me,” he told E! News in June. “Not only in the logistics of having to travel the world constantly, and being supportive, and making sure my kids didn’t abandon me when I had to go to these countries and shoot.”