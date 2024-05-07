Emily Blunt has felt quite uneasy after filming kissing scenes with certain actors.
During an appearance on “The Howard Stern” show last week, Blunt admitted that she has wanted to hurl after kissing actors with whom she had no chemistry while filming.
When host Howard Stern asked her whether she has ever wanted to “throw up” after kissing someone onscreen because it was “that bad,” she responded, “Absolutely, absolutely.”
“I wouldn’t say it’s sort of extreme loathing, but I’ve definitely not enjoyed some of it,” the “Fall Guy” actor said.
Earlier in the interview, Stern asked Blunt to share how she develops chemistry with different co-stars on projects. She said that there isn’t always a correlation between having chemistry and whether she likes the other actor she’s working with.
“Howard, I’ve had chemistry with people I haven’t liked at all,” she said.
Blunt did not name anyone, nor did she dish on who has made her want to puke, but she did explain why onscreen chemistry is “sometimes a strange thing.”
“Sometimes you can really, really like someone, and you can be pals, and you can have a rapport that’s really effortless, but it doesn’t translate onscreen,” she said, adding that chemistry is an “ethereal thing that you can’t really bottle up and buy or sell.”
Blunt also spoke positively about working with her “Fall Guy” co-star, Ryan Gosling, calling the actor “amazing.”
However, filming for the movie, which hit theaters recently, had its unpleasant moments.
Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week, Blunt told Kimmel how she and her husband, actor John Krasinski, encountered an enormous spider in Australia, where filming for “The Fall Guy” took place.
The pair spotted an arachnid inside the house they were staying at.
“You know how people go, ‘It was the size of your hand’ ― it was like a bird in full wingspan,” she said.
Krasinski was ultimately able to capture the spider in a Tupperware container and release it outside, Blunt said.