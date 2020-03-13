Emily Blunt Has One Big Orange Regret From Her Wedding Day

Emily Blunt has only one regret from her wedding day: her budget fake tan.

The actor chatted Wednesday with James Corden on “The Late Late Show” about her upcoming 10th wedding anniversary with John Krasinski.

Corden asked if, looking back, Blunt would change anything about her special day, which took place in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2010.

“I got a bad spray tan, and I would probably change... that,” Blunt said. “I look at the pictures and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin colors.”

“Why was I on a budget on my wedding day?” she asked, explaining that the tan had been a DIY job. It was just “seeping orange” on her white dress in the European summer heat, she added.

“Oh, it was terrible. Yeah, it was bad.”

Blunt and Krasinski began dating in 2008 and became engaged in August 2009, then married the following year. They share two daughters, Violet, 3, and Hazel, 6.

The pair had been promoting their new film this week, “A Quiet Place Part II,” but they announced Thursday its release had been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Blunt’s wedding banter on “The Late Late Show” below.