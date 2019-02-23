14 Charming Quotes From Emily Blunt About Life As A Mom

Vera Anderson via Getty Images Emily Blunt's takes on parenting are pretty memorable.

When Emily Blunt won at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role in “A Quiet Place,” she thanked her husband, actor John Krasinski (who also starred in as well as directed the film), and their “two little poems,” also known as their daughters, Hazel and Violet, who are now 5 and 2.

Her memorable shoutout is one of the many times the “Mary Poppins Returns” actress has let fans in on her life as a mother. For her 36th birthday on Saturday, HuffPost collected her sweetest takes on parenthood.

Check them out below.

On Welcoming Her First Child

“She is heaven; my heart sort of explodes. I’m wondering what we were doing without her, actually. I can’t really remember. John and I spend a lot of time going, ‘Isn’t she cute? Oh my God, look at her, she’s so cute…’”

On Trying To Describe Motherhood

“You don’t know what to expect because it’s just completely, existentially out of anything that you’ve ever experienced before, and it’s quite indescribable.”

On Her Dreams For Her Daughters

“My greatest hope is that they are truly happy and that they’re interested in life in anything ― interested and interesting, and truly happy.”

On The Surprises Of Motherhood

“We are both massively hands-on, and we love it. I’m so lucky with John. But I was colossally unprepared for how life-changing it is. Like all mothers, I think, ‘What was I doing with my day before I had children?’ It’s so full-on and they need you so much; I do find myself in a perpetual state of distraction.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Blunt married actor John Krasinski in 2010. They have two daughters, Hazel and Violet.

On Her First Pregnancy

“I feel good, although I do wake up feeling like my grandmother. I sleep with a fortress of pillows around me. I’ve got one of those huge C-shaped ones. My husband calls it Gary.”

On Her Second Pregnancy

“The first pregnancy is the most self-indulgent thing in the world because you get massages and prenatal yoga and hypnotherapy CDs. During this one I forget that I’m even pregnant. I’m hoisting my 2-year-old around!”

On Having Two Kids At Home

“It’s a zoo! When there was just one kid, somebody would get to sit down. Now nobody gets a break. But John is the most unbelievable daddy. He prioritizes Hazel so she doesn’t miss me too much because I’ve been so consumed with the baby.”

On Mom Shamers

“I think there is a huge societal pressure on women when it comes to motherhood, this sort of mummy cult that goes on. And I think it sort of makes women feel that they have to be a bit defensive about the choices that they make, whether they want to be a mother, whether they don’t, whether they want to breastfeed, whether they don’t. I could go on and on.”

On How Parenthood Has Influenced Her Work

“I think in a way having children has been so wonderful and ... [it] cracks your heart open in a big way so I’m sure I can access a lot more since becoming a mother as an actor.”

On What She Values Most

“My children’s happiness, their safety and their well-being is the most paramount thing in my life and if you are unable to give them any of those things, then who am I? What’s my identity?”

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The actress, who starred in "Mary Poppins Returns," has talked about how her daughters love her "Mary Poppins" voice.

On Doing Her ‘Mary Poppins’ Voice For Her Kids

“I think my cool factor hits the sky when I do that ... I’m going to kind of dine out on that until they’re teenagers and I become inevitably uncool.”

On Mother’s Day

“Mother’s Day and any birthday in my house is kind of funny because my kids are terrible at keeping surprises, especially the older one. She’s like, ‘Mommy, I got you that pink scarf you loved.’ And John’s like, ‘Nooo!’ It’ll usually be the surprise will get busted, but they’re so sweet.”

On Breastfeeding

“After we got home from the hospital, I didn’t shower for a week, and then John and I were like, ‘Let’s go out for dinner.’ I could last only about an hour because my boobs were exploding. When the milk first comes in, it’s like a tsunami. But we went, just to prove to ourselves that we could feel normal for a second.”

On Being Pregnant And Preparing For Motherhood