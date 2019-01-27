Emily Blunt's Pink 'Vagina Dress' Has People On Twitter In A Tizzy

Emily Blunt made heads turn at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in a pink gown with a ruffle that looked like, well, a vagina.
The actress and nominee appeared in the Michael Kors gown alongside husband John Krasinski, who is also nominated. Blunt won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Sunday night for her role in “A Quiet Place.” She’s also up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role on Sunday night for her role as Mary Poppins.
Krasinski is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work on “Jack Ryan.” He shared a cute snapshot of the duo prior to hitting the silver carpet:
That snapshot didn’t illuminate the shape or full extent of Blunt’s ruffles, which immediately made waves on the carpet as soon as they appeared.
People on social media joked that the dress resembled everything from a vagina to labia and others remarked that Blunt’s mingling with actress Rachel Weisz gave them their rights.