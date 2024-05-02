Emily Blunt Shares The 'Best Thing' Taylor Swift Said To Her Daughter

Taylor Swift left a lasting impression on Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s eldest daughter.
Blunt recently told Howard Stern about the “best thing” the “Fortnight” singer said to her daughter, 9-year-old Hazel, when the two got to meet.
“She’s the nicest,” the “Fall Guy” actor said during an interview on “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, and she offered up a sweet example of Swift being kind to her kids.
“My oldest kid has just cut all of her hair off ― this very short haircut that she was very self-conscious about,” Blunt said. “And Taylor Swift goes, ‘God, look at you! You’re just like this ‘60s beatnik cool kid. I just ― I love your style.’”
Blunt said she “thought my child was going to faint.”
“It was the best thing anyone’s done for my child,” the Oscar winner added.
“That’s so sweet that she did that,” Stern said.
While the radio host joked that Blunt had to keep her kids “level” considering they were meeting people like Swift, Blunt said that “it’s quite normalized” for them.
“I think they’ve been around a lot of people in this job. And I think they’re relieved, often, to meet children of people in this job,” she said. “Because it’s like a secret language of understanding how weird it is that their mom is known, you know?”
The one thing her daughters find “weird,” however, is people approaching their famous mom.
“They don’t like it when people come up to me,” Blunt said. “They don’t like it because people’s energies can be quite intense.”
The “Oppenheimer” star recently shared that she’s taking a year off of acting due to the “emotional cost” of not spending as much time with her children when she works. Along with Hazel, Blunt has another daughter with Krasinski, 7-year-old Violet.
“I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is 9, like, we’re in the last year of single digits,” Blunt said on Bruce Bozzi’s “Table for Two” podcast last year.
“I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little,” she continued. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them ― for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”