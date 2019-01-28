Woman Reunited With Message In A Bottle She Tossed Into The Sea Years Ago

A British woman experienced a real blast from the past when a message in a bottle that she threw into the sea more than 17 years ago was returned to her.

Emily Edwards, 25, said she was a 7-year-old vacationing in Wales when she wrote a note to her future self and tossed it into the ocean.

Edwards forgot about the bottle until a runner named Sam Hammond found it last week, almost 60 miles away from where she dropped it into the briny blue, according to the BBC.

The ink had faded over the years, and all Hammond could recognize was Emily’s name and a postal code for Telford, where she lived at the time she wrote the note.

Hammond’s mum, Sue Cookson, told the BBC that her son found the bottle on the beach, and the family thought it would be fun to try and reunite it with the sender.

That happened after a photo of the faded note was posted on social media.

Edwards was stunned when she realized her past was coming back to haunt her.

“I phoned my dad looking for confirmation that I wasn’t going mad, but he confirmed that I did send the message as a 7-year-old,” she said, according to Inside Edition.

“Can’t get my head around how it hasn’t been picked up as litter or anything like that” before now, she added.

Edwards now hopes to repeat the message-in-a-bottle routine with her own infant daughter.

“It’s a brilliant story to tell my little girl when she’s older and we can try doing the same when she understands a bit more and hopefully maybe hers will come back one day,” she added.

You can see Edwards open up the bottle in the video below: