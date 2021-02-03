ENTERTAINMENT

'Emily In Paris' Gets Golden Globe Nominations And Twitter Says 'Non!'

The hate-watchers' delight got nods for best comedy series and best comedy actress.

Quelle surprise! “Emily In Paris,” the Netflix guilty pleasure ripped for its cliched depictions of both Americans and French, got nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Television Series ― Musical or Comedy category on Wednesday.

“Best” of anything certainly wasn’t on the mind of many who hate-watch the series about a perky American woman (Lily Collins) trying to ingratiate herself at a snooty French marketing agency. Collins also received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

“Non!” one person on Twitter cried. Others chimed in as well:

