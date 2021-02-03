'Emily In Paris' Gets Golden Globe Nominations And Twitter Says 'Non!'

Quelle surprise! “ Emily In Paris ,” the Netflix guilty pleasure ripped for its cliched depictions of both Americans and French, got nominated for a Golden Globe in the Best Television Series ― Musical or Comedy category on Wednesday.

“Best” of anything certainly wasn’t on the mind of many who hate-watch the series about a perky American woman (Lily Collins) trying to ingratiate herself at a snooty French marketing agency. Collins also received a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.