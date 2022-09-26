This is what passes for a hair-raising plot on “Emily in Paris,” and fans wouldn’t have it any other way:

Emily, played by Lily Collins, announces in a Season 3 teaser, which Netflix dropped Saturday (watch it below), that something “is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make.”

The 45-second clip suggests she might be referring to choosing between love interests Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), but it could be more monumental than that: Her bangs, after some DIY trimming in front of the mirror.

“They’re just bangs,” she says defensively. “Sometimes people cut bangs, but everything’s fine.”