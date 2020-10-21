By now, you’ve likely heard of the buzzy Netflix series “Emily In Paris” and how absolutely cringey it is.

The Darren Star ― yes, “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star ― show stars Lily Collins as the eponymous Emily, who gets shipped over to Paris from Chicago as the replacement for her boss. Emily’s job is to manage the social media strategy of a French PR firm called Savoir, and the results are very “Gossip Girl” with an extra dusting of manic pixie dream girl and 2020 political correctness.

At a mere 10 episodes that run 30 minutes or less each, the show is perfectly bingeable to satisfy your entertainment and/or hate-watching needs.

As the discourse around the series shows no signs of stopping any time soon, we’ve gathered some of our favorite comments on social media for your reading pleasure.

last night I set out to hate-watch 1 (one) episode of emily in paris and instead watched the ENTIRE THING IN ONE SITTING; the self-loathing today cannot be overstated. — Allison Antram (@allisonantram) October 13, 2020

My husband, just now: "Want to order sushi and hate-watch EMILY IN PARIS?"



Me: pic.twitter.com/hfg4hdtvlP — Alyssa Jennette is closed to queries! 🦇 (@AlyssaJennette) October 14, 2020

Emily in Paris pic.twitter.com/yoIH1CNTtV — Dita Juwita (@sangjuwita) October 15, 2020

look at how cute emily and gabriel from #EmilyInParis look together 🥺😍 pic.twitter.com/nfVfJv8mEO — amina ₊˚. ࿐ ˚ . (@rvdwood) October 19, 2020

I watched the entire season of Emily in Paris in one sitting, it was so bad that I loved it. — Mamie Blessing (@mamieblessing) October 18, 2020

Unfortunately I require 5800 more episodes of Emily in Paris, I’ve never hated something so much yet desired it more. As the French say, love is complicated! — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 12, 2020

emily in paris is so frustrating she’s like I don’t speak french! I fucked up! I’m bad at my job! and everyone’s like that’s okay emily :))) we love you emily :)))) — mara is mentally unstable (@NASTYAPHRODITE) October 16, 2020

Might have just watched all of Emily in Paris in less than 24 hours... was it bad? Kinda. Did I love it still? Absolutely. Do I want a second season rn? I would die for it — Rachel Bratek (@Rachhh94) October 19, 2020

Emily posts this pic on her Instagram and gets 20,000 new followers. #EmilyInParis pic.twitter.com/T5gKjA54BI — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) October 4, 2020

watch Emily in Paris for the 4th time through & realize that maybe I hate it so much because i’m in denial that I am unequivocally & irrevocably in love with it despite all its glaring probs — chef bourgeoisie (@jenna30235) October 19, 2020

the makers of Emily in Paris really want me to believe that Emily's basic bitch instagram went viral like that lol no way — cyberspace garbage (@pankhuriiiiii) October 7, 2020

Also, this hilarious Instagram account featuring Emily superimposed into shots from the film “Parasite” is *chef kiss.*

Lastly, the true MVP of “Emily in Paris” is obviously Pierre, who perfectly encapsulates 2020 in one scene: