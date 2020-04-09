BBC Anchor Debunks Major Myth About Coronavirus In ‘Magnificent Monologue’

BBC news anchor Emily Maitlis debunked a major myth about the coronavirus in a segment that is now garnering widespread praise on social media.

Maitlis dispelled the idea that the pandemic is a “great leveler” in which “everyone, rich or poor, suffers the same” in the cold open of the topical “Newsnight” program on Wednesday.

“Those on the front line right now, bus drivers and shelf-stackers, nurses, care home-workers, hospital staff and shopkeepers, are disproportionately the lower-paid members of our workforce,” Maitlis noted. “They are more likely to catch the disease because they are more exposed.”

“Those who live in tower blocks and small flats will find the lockdown tougher. Those in manual jobs will be unable to work from home,” Maitlis continued. “This is a health issue with huge ramifications for social welfare, and it’s a welfare issue with huge ramifications for public health.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), for instance, last month said coronavirus was “the great equalizer” because anyone can contract it, following the positive diagnosis of his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

Data now starting to emerge, however, shows how poor and minority communities are actually more at risk of contracting the infection.

Emily Bell, director of the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, tweeted that Maitlis’ comments were “the best cold open I have seen to a news show.”

It is astonishing & very, very sad that some people remain incapable of seeing this magnificent monologue as a clear expression of compassion & concern for *everybody*. Humanity can’t be partisan. Maybe people need more help understanding that. Seminal broadcasting by @maitlis. https://t.co/klK17qE0Wl — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 9, 2020

Absolutely spot on. Watch and take note ~ and avoid passing on the "doesn't discriminate" myth. Everything about this hits unequally. https://t.co/6JlEXtNoOy — Catherine Rowett 💚 Ex-MEP (@catherinerowett) April 9, 2020

The risks of COVID-19 are undoubtedly greater amongst the poor. And yet the strategy of economic lockdown and social isolation will increase poverty, and make the effects of this and future pandemics worse. It’s a hell of a catch 22. Much better to nip pandemics in the bud. https://t.co/34jINOJ3LU — Dr Phil Hammond (@drphilhammond) April 9, 2020

"Coronavirus is levelling us" is a distructive lie. It is breaking us apart, along social lines, for all to see. The many differences in our opportunities to take care of ourselves are in stark focus. Do not let the truth be obscured by rousing words, clapping and Blitz spirit. https://t.co/5ehcftrfGV — Vonny LeClerc (@vonny_bravo) April 9, 2020

In her excellent speech @maitlis is quite right - not just the awfulness of the ‘fighting’ metaphor but that #COVIDー19 doesn’t hit people equally, but disproportionately the poor - but doesn’t ask *why* so many rich and powerful people keep saying it. (Short thread) https://t.co/FB2zOQn8yd — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) April 9, 2020