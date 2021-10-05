Amazon/Bed Bath & Beyond/TikTok Lifestyle vlogger Emily Mariko has captured the internet recently.

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, then you’ve likely stumbled across Emily Mariko.

The lifestyle vlogger has gone viral on the app in recent weeks mostly thanks to her homemade salmon bowl, which is just as much a visual meditation as it is meal inspiration.

Mariko delicately combines leftover salmon with rice, puts an ice cube in the middle, places waxed paper over the food and microwaves it. She then retrieves it and tosses the ice cube, which steams the rice but doesn’t melt (witchcraft!). She combines the rice and salmon with a fork and tops it with soy sauce, Kewpie mayo, sriracha and a sliced avocado. She then eats the bowl with seaweed, offering a wide-eyed smile as she crunches into her concoction.

Sure, the recipe looks ridiculously satisfying, but that’s not why Mariko has captivated practically the entire internet. Her other posts ― which include more meals, mini vlogs, farmer’s market hauls and cleaning videos ― are also addictive. There’s something about Mariko’s presence that just makes you think, “This girl has her life together in a way I never could.”

That said, it’s always worth a try. Right? Part of what makes Mariko’s routines and meals possible are the tools she uses. Below are some kitchen gadgets, along with some home and wellness items, similar to the ones that make an appearance in Mariko’s videos. While we can’t guarantee they’ll magically turn you into her, it’s basically the next best thing.

