Emily Ratajkowski Says Growing Armpit Hair Makes Her 'Feel Sexy'

Emily Ratajkowski is unapologetic about how sexy she feels when she grows out her body hair.

“On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy,” the model and actress wrote in an essay for Harper’s Bazaar published Thursday.

“If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me,” Ratajkowski continued. “For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose ― a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair.”

Ratajkowski explained that she views the choice to grow or shave body hair as an innately feminist decision.

“There is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from [writer] Roxane Gay,” she added. “As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.”

Michael Avedon for Harper's Bazaar Emily Ratajkowski for Harper's Bazaar.

Ratajkowski is an outspoken feminist who regularly reminds her fans that female sexuality can be empowering. Her latest essay for Harper’s Bazaar is no different.

“Women can and should be able to wear or represent themselves however they want, whether it’s in a burka or a string bikini,” Ratajkowski wrote.

She added that feminism ― in its simplest form ― is about choice.

“Young women are ripped apart from every angle as they grow up,” Ratajkowski wrote. “In the era of selfies and social media, they are prone to immediate feedback and criticism. More than ever, they are doubting and questioning everything about their identities. The one thing they can have is their own choice.”

“Give women the opportunity to be whatever they want and as multifaceted as they can be,” she concluded. “Preconceptions be damned.”

Head over to Harper’s Bazaar to read Ratajkowski’s full essay.