Emily Ratajkowski Calls Out Those Blaming The ‘Other Woman’ In Adam Levine Scandal

Emily Ratajkowski and Adam Levine. Screenshot @emrata via TikTok/Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is frustrated by the way some women react to men’s infidelity.

On Tuesday, “90210” actor Sara Foster posted a TikTok in which she gave her take on the Adam Levine cheating scandal. Earlier this week, 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with Levine, 43, who has been married to his wife Behati Prinsloo since 2014.

Although Foster didn’t name Levine specifically, her video heavily implied that she was speaking about the Maroon 5 “singer who cheated on his wife” before sharing how she felt about Stroh, or women who “cheat with married men.”

“It’s like, we don’t feel sorry for you,” Foster said on TikTok. “You knew this man was married, okay, and you participated. You could have easily ignored the messages. You knew he was married. We do not feel sorry for you.”

Foster’s comments agitated Ratajkowski, who fired back at the actor on TikTok in a video stitch.

“I don’t understand why we continue to blame women for men’s mistakes, especially when you’re talking about 20-something-year-old women dealing with men in positions of power who are twice their age,” she said. “The power dynamic is so skewed, it’s ridiculous.”

The model continued: “Also, if you’re the one in the relationship, you’re the one who’s obligated to be loyal. So, the whole other woman, they’re to blame, that’s bad. And it’s literally designed to keep women apart.”

Yet, it seems that the “My Body” author wasn’t done calling out Foster. In a follow-up video, Ratajkowski took issue with Foster’s opinion that men “are always going to be dogs but as women we need to do better.”

“I think a huge problem in our culture right now is that we just say, ‘Oh, men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’ We don’t hold them accountable and then we blame other women,” Ratajkowski said. “We ask women to adjust their behavior instead of just saying men need to change their behavior. It’s sexism. It’s classic misogyny.”