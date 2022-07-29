Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Acknowledges Divorce Rumors From Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be moving on from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard ― according to her social media activity, at least.
The “My Body” author, who reportedly split from Bear-McClard following cheating rumors, “liked” a series of tweets alluding to the couple’s split and one tweet that said the producer cheated on her.
“Emrata finally free from that man just proves that God is actually very real,” one of the tweets read, while another said, “Girls, how are we celebrating Emrata’s divorce?”
Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the tweets liked from her account.
Page Six was the first to report that the model and “Uncut Gems” producer were headed for divorce after four years of marriage. The two have a 1-year-old son together named Sylvester Apollo Bear.
While the model has not directly addressed the divorce rumors with an official statement, she stopped wearing her wedding ring in recent paparazzi photos and refrained from posting her husband on Instagram. Unnamed sources close to the “Gone Girl” actor have also confirmed the reports to media outlets over the past few weeks.
“They split recently. It was Em’s decision,” an anonymous source told People in a report earlier this month. “She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018 following a weeks-long, whirlwind courtship. The model later clarified that the two were friends for years before becoming romantic.
“We knew each other for a long time before and he likes to joke, ‘Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years,’” the model said on Busy Phillips’ show, “Busy Tonight,” in November 2018.