Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Acknowledges Divorce Rumors From Sebastian Bear-McClard

While the model has not directly addressed the divorce rumors with an official statement, she stopped wearing her wedding ring in recent paparazzi photos and refrained from posting her husband on Instagram. Unnamed sources close to the “Gone Girl” actor have also confirmed the reports to media outlets over the past few weeks.

“They split recently. It was Em’s decision,” an anonymous source told People in a report earlier this month. “She is doing OK. She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom.”

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard tied the knot in 2018 following a weeks-long, whirlwind courtship. The model later clarified that the two were friends for years before becoming romantic.