Emily Ratajkowski Defends The 'Most Controversial Look' She's Ever Worn

Emily Ratajkowski still stands behind the “most controversial dress” she’s ever worn, thank you very much.

The “My Body” author spoke about the highly contentious look during an appearance on Harper’s Bazaar’s “Fashion Flashback” series, published on YouTube last Thursday.

Advertisement

“I had no idea what a scene this would cause,” Ratajkowski said of the Julien Macdonald dress, which she dubbed “the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn.” The model wore the dress to a Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party in September 2016, and it ended up becoming a “controversy on the internet.”

“Some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy,” Ratajkowski explained.

While some found the look “extremely vulgar,” she said it “hadn’t registered that it was so sexy” due to the design of the dress.

Model Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" on Sept. 9, 2016 in New York City. Michael Stewart via Getty Images

“Yeah, it caused this whole thing,” she said. “I still like that dress, I still think I look great.”

The “Gone Girl” actor said she was accused of seeking attention by critics of the outfit.

“I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting because ya go to red carpets for attention,” she pointed out. “Essentially, it’s part of your job as a celebrity.”

Advertisement

Ratajkowski added: “I personally still stand behind it. I like that look.”

Fans of Ratajkowski will get to hear more from her soon, as she recently announced that she has a podcast coming out on Nov. 1.