Emily Ratajkowski Says Weinstein Settlement Makes Her Want To 'Riot': 'F**k Harvey'

Emily Ratajkowski is “about to riot” over the latest Harvey Weinstein news and has a message specifically for him.

The model didn’t mince words about her feelings toward the disgraced film executive, who reached a tentative $25 million settlement agreement with dozens of women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment, according to a Wednesday report in The New York Times.

Later in the day, she attended the Hollywood premiere of the film “Uncut Gems” and posted about it on Instagram. Written on her arm were the words “fuck harvey.”

Pending court approval, the settlement notably wouldn’t be paid by Weinstein himself; insurance companies representing the Weinstein Co. would front the money. Additionally, the deal would not require Weinstein to admit to any wrongdoing.

“Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won’t have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money,” wrote the 28-year-old in her caption. She used the hashtag “#nojusticenopeace.”

She also shared a snapshot of the Times report on her Instagram story accompanied by the text: “I’m about to riot.”

Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski

Previously, the model spoke out about Weinstein in a December 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, shortly after the revelations about Weinstein’s alleged behavior broke. “Nobody was surprised by these allegations,” Ratajkowski told the magazine.

“If you think about Salma Hayek’s op-ed in the New York Times last month where she talks about trying to make a movie and the sort of pressure and the position she was put in as a sexualized woman ... she had a horrible time in the industry. But you know, as an actress, or anyone who’s worked in the industry, I feel the same way. We’ve all seen it,” she said, continuing:

My male friends, who I think are feminists with great ideas about equality, they were very surprised [about Weinstein]. But none of my female friends were shocked. I think people need to wake up and realize there’s something deeply disturbing [about the industry]. I think that there are a lot of power dynamics that have been deeply sown from the very beginning of the industry, where there are very small things that even as a woman you are so used to, that you don’t realize how wrong they are. But I hope the culture is changing.