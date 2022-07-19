Emily Ratajkowski Reportedly Splits From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2020. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski and her producer husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have reportedly broken up, People confirmed via a source.

The news comes in the wake of speculation that the couple — who married in 2018 after only a few weeks of dating — were on the rocks.

The model, actor and author has been spotted in New York City recently without her wedding ring. Instagram gossip account Deux Moi added fuel to the fire when it posted a few blind items last week about a model whose husband was being unfaithful. Page Six also cited an unnamed source last week who claimed the producer was cheating on Ratajkowski.

Ratajkowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple share a 1-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard attend the premiere of A24's "Uncut Gems" in 2019. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

“They split recently. It was Em’s decision,” a source told People. “She is doing okay. She is strong and focused on her son.”

Ratajkowski’s Instagram account currently shows her enjoying Paris Fashion Week and spending quality time with her son and dog. There are noticeably no recent photos of Bear-McClard on her account.

After being caught sharing a little PDA on Valentine’s Day in 2018, the couple surprised fans by getting married at City Hall in New York later that month. Although it appeared to be a whirlwind romance, Ratajkowski revealed on Busy Phillips’ show “Busy Tonight” in November 2018 that she and Bear-McClard were friends before taking their relationship to the next level.