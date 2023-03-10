Emily Ratajkowski On Why She 'Didn't Have The Courage' To End Her Marriage Sooner

Emily Ratajkowski has opened up about the dissolution of her marriage to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and shared why she didn’t leave sooner.

In a Thursday appearance on the podcast “Going Mental With Eileen Kelly,” Ratajkowski said that for a long time she “didn’t have the courage to leave” her relationship with Bear-McClard.

Advertisement

The couple wed in 2018 and share a son, Sylvester Apollo, 2. Reports about their split, and rumors that Bear-McClard had cheated, surfaced in July 2022.

Although Ratajkowski told host Eileen Kelly that she wanted keep details about their split under wraps since their divorce is not yet finalized, she did reveal there was time she was “really, really unhappy.”

“I was 100 pounds, and I just had a baby, and I got really skinny because I was not OK,” she said, before adding that she took antidepressants.

“I think so much of what I learned coming out of that relationship is to trust your instincts and gaslighting is a real thing,” she said, adding: “I didn’t understand that it was actually going to be so nice to come back to myself.”

Advertisement

As for what gave the model the push to leave, Ratajkowski suggested that a line was crossed and that the decision was “so clear” at that point.

Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ratajkowski was recently romantically linked to comedian Eric André. The two caused quite a stir on Valentine’s Day after the comedian posted a nude photo of them on Instagram on the romantic holiday.

The model hinted on TikTok days later that their “situationship” had ended.