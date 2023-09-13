Emily Ratajkowski’s Sheer VMAs Look Is Giving Major Y2K Nostalgia

LOADING ERROR LOADING

So much of Tuesday night’s MTV Video Music Awards ― from the onstage reunion of *NSYNC to Doja Cat’s subtle Britney Spears homage ― felt steeped in early 2000s nostalgia.

Among those who also leaned into the style of the Y2K era was Emily Ratajkowski. The model, author and former actor made a striking appearance at the ceremony in a handkerchief dress ― identifiable by its asymmetrical hem, and a fashion staple in the ’00s ― designed by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Jason Kempin via Getty Images

The gown featured a crisscrossing halter neck and abdominal straps in a sheer green, as well as a black-and-orange patterned skirt.

Ratajkowski paired the look with a Fendi bag and gold stilettos from Piferi.

Ratajkowski wore a handkerchief dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Ratajkowski, one of the night’s presenters, was reportedly making her first appearance at the VMAs since 2015. Still, her association with MTV goes back a decade, when she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s controversial 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”

In 2021, Ratajkowski accused Thicke of inappropriately touching her breasts while filming the video. Her allegations were supported by director Diane Martel, who said Thicke had been drinking during the shoot and later “sheepishly apologized” for his behavior.

To date, Thicke has never publicly addressed the claims.

Ratajkowski was one of the night's presenters. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Ratajkowski’s VMAs appearance came just days after she signaled her support for actor Sophie Turner, who recently announced that she and her husband, musician Joe Jonas, were planning to divorce after about four years of marriage.

Last week, Ratajkowski signaled her support for Sophie Turner, who split from husband Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30,” she said in a video on TikTok. “As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better.”

