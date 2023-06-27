Emily Ratajkowski Goes 'Naked' Underneath A Trench Coat At Paris Fashion Show

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to find a daring and fashionable way to beat the summer heat.

The model was in Paris to attend Loewe’s 2024 spring-summer menswear show on Saturday, looking effortlessly chic in a black leather trench coat and knee-high boots.

Emily Ratajkowski in Paris June 23. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

When asked by reporters how she was managing to stay cool amid the French capital’s balmy temperatures, Ratajkowski offered a simple ― yet instantly memorable ― explanation.

“Inappropriately, obviously,” she quipped. “I’m naked underneath this, but I’m going to go change.”

Despite Ratajkowski’s statement, it isn’t clear if she opted for a less au naturel ensemble before the start of the show.

Photographs showed the model still in her trench coat as she took a seat next to South Korean musician Taeyong and Hu Yitian, a Chinese actor.

Emily Ratajkowski, Taeyong and Hu Yitian at the fashion show. Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Ratajkowski, who has made headlines on both sides of the Atlantic with her unconventional style, recently opened up about her decision to quit acting, despite an impressive debut in 2014’s “Gone Girl.”

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet,’” she told the Los Angeles Times in April. “I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’”

Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

Noting she was tired of making herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood,” Ratajkowski said she recently fired her acting agent, commercial rep and manager.

