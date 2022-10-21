Emily Ratajkowski Says She Was A 'Pick-Me Girl' In Past Relationships

Emily Ratajkowski attends the premiere of "In Darkness" on May 23, 2018, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is doing things differently this time.

The model and author, who is back on the dating scene after separating from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, said this week that she’s approaching relationships in a new way this go round ― and considering her feelings more than ever.

“To use the TikTok phrase, I was a bit of a ‘pick-me girl’ in the sense that I wasn’t very good at deciding what I liked,” Ratajkowski told Harper’s Bazaar in a new interview Thursday.

“I really wanted to be chosen,” she added. “It was hard for me to go on a date with someone and think about how much I did or didn’t like them. I would have been thinking about how they were perceiving me, what it meant, what they wanted from me, what it meant about my self-worth.”

Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12, 2020, in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Though the “Gone Girl” actor told the magazine that she doesn’t want to speak about her marriage to Bear-McClard — the father of her 1-year-old son — she did reveal that she’s feeling “all the emotions” in this new chapter of her life.

“I feel anger, sadness. I feel excitement. I feel joy. I feel levity,” she said. “Every day is different. The only good thing I know is that I’m feeling all those things, which is nice because it makes me believe that I’ll be okay.”

Ratajkowski and the “Uncut Gems” producer married in 2018 in a surprise courthouse ceremony, after just weeks of dating.

The “My Body” author and Bear-McClard later welcomed their first and only child together, Sylvester “Sly” Apollo Bear, in 2021.

After rumors that the couple’s marriage was on the rocks, Page Six reported in July that the two were splitting due to Bear-McClard cheating.