Emily Ratajkowski Says She's Quit Acting: 'I Felt Like A Piece Of Meat'

Emily Ratajkowski may be turning her back on Hollywood for good.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published Thursday, Ratajkowski announced she’s quit acting, pointing to failed 2019 audition for the comedy “Triangle of Sadness” as a turning point.

“I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet,’” the model told the publication regarding her decision. “I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?’”

After noting that she was tired of trying to make herself “digestible to powerful men in Hollywood,” Ratajkowski went on to note that she fired her acting agent, commercial rep and manager in early 2020.

“I didn’t trust them,” she said. “I was like, ‘I can handle receiving phone calls. I’m gonna make these decisions. None of you have my best interest at heart. And you all hate women.’”

Ratajkowski first appeared on the big screen in 2014’s “Gone Girl” as Andie Fitzgerald, a student who is engaged in an affair with married professor Nick Dunne, played by Ben Affleck.

Emily Ratajkowski at the 2014 premiere of "Gone Girl" in New York. The model made her screen acting debut in the film. Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Following that impressive debut, she said her team immediately began a search for roles that would establish her as a “serious actress with longevity.” She went on to appear alongside Zac Efron in “We Are Your Friends” and Amy Schumer in “I Feel Pretty.”

Still, box office success largely eluded Ratajkowski. Her last major role was in 2019’s “Lying and Stealing,” which also starred Theo James. As for “Triangle of Sadness,” the role she once coveted ultimately went to Charlbi Dean, who died last year.

Ratajkowski and her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have been embroiled in a custody dispute over their 2-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo, since last fall. The former couple split last year after about four years of marriage.

Last week, Variety published statements by multiple women who accused Bear-McClard, a film producer whose credits include “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems,” of sexual misconduct.

To date, Ratajkowski has not commented publicly on the allegations leveled against Bear-McClard. In her Los Angeles Times interview, however, she hinted that the fracturing of her relationship may have impacted her decision to step away from acting.

