Emily Ratajkowski Says Robin Thicke Sexually Assaulted Her During 'Blurred Lines' Shoot

Martel confirmed to the Times that she remembered the moment. “One [breast] in each hand. He was standing behind her as they were both in profile,” she said.

Of the shoot, which was filmed with an all-female team, and featured singer Pharrell Williams and rapper TI alongside Thicke, Ratajkowski said that Thicke was “a little drunk” and “didn’t seem to be enjoying himself in the same way” prior to the alleged assault.

Martel emphasized that she doesn’t “think” Thicke “would have done this had be been sober” and apparently called out Thicke after it happened by saying, “What the f**k are you doing, that’s it!! The shoot is over!!”

While Ratajkowski wrote in the book that she “felt the heat of humiliation pump through” and that “didn’t react — not really, not like I should have,” she offered to continue the shoot despite the alleged assault. Martel told the Times that the shoot then “kept on and Emily was phenomenal.”

For Thicke’s part, he “sheepishly apologized,” which Martel said was “as if he knew it was wrong without understanding how it might have felt for Emily.”

He has not yet spoken about the claims publicly or responded to HuffPost’s request for further comment.

Ratajkowski’s book is slated for release in November. As per her publisher, it is a “deeply honest investigation of what it means to be a woman.”