Emily Ratajkowski Reveals What Kept Her From Being A Taylor Swift Fan For A Long Time

In Emily Ratajkowski’s case, seeing Swift perform live prompted a complete reevaluation of the 12-time Grammy winner’s oeuvre.

On the July 25 episode of her “High Low” podcast, Ratajkowski recalled her early “snobbery” toward mainstream pop artists like Swift and Britney Spears as part of her conversation with singer Troye Sivan.

“I was not a Swiftie,” the model and former actor explained. “You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist, that I didn’t fuck with Taylor Swift.”

Ratajkowski began to appreciate Swift’s talents, however, after catching one of her performances.

“I went to her concert,” she said, “and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer. And anybody who says anything else, they have issues.’”

Emily Ratajkowski on becoming a Taylor Swift fan:



Ratajkowski went on to suggest that those who didn’t care for Swift’s music had “maybe not a very sophisticated palate.”

“If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then you don’t understand things,” she quipped.

Ratajkowski’s remarks come as Swift continues to make her way across the U.S. on her Eras Tour, which has garnered rave reviews and broken box office records.

Tickets for the Eras Tour ― which rolls into Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on Thursday for six sold-out performances ― were notoriously difficult to access.