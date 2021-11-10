Emily Ratajkowski Breaks Down Why Women Find Pete Davidson So Attractive

Contrary to popular belief, Pete Davidson is not some kind of mystical male siren who is able to lure gorgeous celebrities with his magical big dick energy ― at least according to Emily Ratajkowski.

The supermodel explained on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Tuesday that the “Saturday Night Live” star’s appeal is much more down-to-earth, and that he simply has a lot of qualities that many women look for in a partner.

“I think he’s great,” Ratajkowski said, when Meyers showed her a photo of the two modeling together for a Moose Knuckles campaign.

Meyers noted to Ratajkowski that Davidson had been “pretty hard on himself” during the shoot and after photos from the campaign were released because he, and many others, didn’t view the 27-year-old comedian as a model.

Ratajkowski thought that was nonsense.

“He’s a professional,” Ratajkowski said of Davidson. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.”

She added: “As a model, I was impressed.”

When Meyers pointed out that Davidson must have felt insecure being the guy on the shoot with a “little less of a pedigree,” Ratajkowski told Meyers he was being “mean” and broke down Davidson’s allure.

“Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” she said.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Ratajkowski then pointed out a serious truth about why some view Davidson as nothing more than a living embodiment of his airhead “SNL” character Chad.

“I feel like only other men feel [that he isn’t attractive]. Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’”

According to Ratajkowski, it’s much more than just a bunch of tattoos and an open invitation to crash in his mom’s Staten Island basement whenever he wants.

“I mean, he seems super charming,” Ratajkowski said. “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”

Another big bonus, she noted, is that Davidson also has a “good relationship with his mom.”

“We love it. It’s hard to find [men with those qualities],” she concluded.

The reasoning behind Davidson’s appeal has been a subject of public debate since he had a very public whirlwind relationship with pop star Ariana Grande in 2018.

Since then he’s been linked to a string of famous and beautiful brunettes, including actor Kate Beckinsale.

And the internet has been going absolutely bonkers the past few weeks after news broke that Kim Kardashian West had been spotted all over “Pete Davidson’s NYC” with the comedian in tow.