Congratulations are in order!

Emily Ratajkowski has welcomed her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

The model, writer and actor has routinely kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy, writing on Instagram as recently as Wednesday that she was ﻿“[about] to pop.”

In October 2020, Ratajkowski announced in a personal essay for Vogue that the couple was expecting.

“When my husband and I tell friends that I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘Congratulations’ is almost always, ‘Do you know what you want?’” Ratajkowski wrote in the piece, which discussed gender, pregnancy and parenting.

“We like to respond that we won’t know the gender until our child is 18 and that they’ll let us know then,” she said. “There is a truth to our line, though, one that hints at possibilities that are much more complex than whatever genitalia our child might be born with.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California.

The 29-year-old model and 33-year-old “Uncut Gems” producer tied the knot in a surprise New York City Hall ceremony in February 2018 after just a few weeks of dating.

Ratajkowski opened up about her proposal in an interview with Jimmy Fallon shortly after she got married, explaining how the two made their own engagement rings.

“He proposed to me at Minetta Tavern and he didn’t have a ring so I was like ‘um, nah,’” Ratajkowski said.

“And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic. And then we made our actual rings.”