'Revenge' Co-Stars Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Get Married

“Revenge” is a dish best served ― with matrimony?

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman, whose characters married on ABC’s 2011-2015 drama “Revenge,” got hitched over the weekend for real, People reported.

Van Camp, 32, and Bowman, 30, tied the knot Saturday in the Bahamas, according to Us Weekly.

The actress posted a few pics on Instagram.

The two met on the show, and VanCamp announced their engagement in May 2017. She reaffirmed their relationship in May, declaring she “wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else.”

VanCamp stars in “The Resident” medical drama on Fox. Bowman was featured in 2017′s short-lived ABC time-travel series “Time after Time.”

