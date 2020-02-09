Eminem Gives Surprise Performance At Oscars, Puzzling Everyone

Eminem surprised the audience with an appearance and performance of “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards.
On Sunday, eighteen years after the song came out, the rapper had a decent chunk of Hollywood singing along with him as he performed his hit from the 2002 film “8 Mile.”
The performance came on the heels of a montage to iconic songs in film history, including “Lose Yourself,” which won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 2003.
While Eminem earned a standing ovation and cheers from the crowd, many in the audience appeared puzzled over why the 47-year-old was gracing the stage.
Notably, Idina Menzel offered this incredible reaction:
The performance was also met with quizzical remarks on Twitter:
Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, offered an explanation for why he appeared at the awards show in a tweet after the performance.
Since he had not been present to accept the Oscar he won in 2003, he suggested that this was his second “shot.”
“Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity...,” reads the tweet, quoting opening words to “Lose Yourself.”
He added, “Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”
Eminem’s performance also comes on the heels of his latest album release, “Music To Be Murdered By,” which dropped last month.