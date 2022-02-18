Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday.

Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.

“The leakage on his cheekage is scary,” the faux Eminem raps, referencing that bizarre press conference moment involving the former New York mayor.

Giuliani’s unwitting star turn in the second “Borat” film also gets a mention.

Watch the video here:

Compare it with Eminem’s original here: