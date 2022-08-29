Eminem And Snoop Dogg Rap In The Metaverse During VMAs And Twitter Wants Out

Eminem and Snoop Dogg shared a comically large joint and turned into animated apes during a MTV Video Music Awards performance that Twitter users weren’t feeling on Sunday.
Eminem revealed last week that he would perform his new collaboration with Snoop Dogg, “From The D 2 The LBC,” in a colorful and flashy performance from “inside the world of the Otherside metaverse.”
The performance featured the two “smoking” a big joint before they were virtually transported into a video-game-like, psychedelic rollercoaster.
The performance was organized by Yuga Labs, an NFT and cryptocurrency business, and it featured the rappers portray animated Bored Ape NFTs.
Eminem reportedly purchased a Bored Ape NFT for roughly $460,000 earlier this year, while Snoop Dogg joined the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” in December 2021.
You can watch a clip of the performance below.
VMAs viewers, however, weren’t digging the two legendary rappers’ Zuckerberg-esque showcase.
Twitter users mockingly compared the performance to the hip-hop video game “Def Jam: Fight for NY” and said the metaverse would “never slay.”