‘The Crown’s’ Emma Corrin Posts Chest-Binding Photos After Pronoun Update

Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin posted arresting photos on social media earlier this week of themself wearing a chest binder, after recently updating their gender pronouns.

“It’s all a journey right,” Corrin, who played Princess Diana in the fourth season of the Netflix series “The Crown,” wrote on Instagram. “Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s ok! Embrace it.”

Corrin, 25, referred in the post to “messing around” with different materials to bind their breasts before “buying a proper binder.” Chest binders are often used by nonbinary and trans people to address body dysphoria.

“Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool,” the British actor added, tagging photographer David-Simon Dayan, who took the photos.

The response to the post was overwhelmingly positive. Jennifer Garner responded with three heart emojis. “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman wrote, “I love you so much.”

Corrin also updated the gender pronouns on their Instagram profile to she/they.

Screen Shot/Instagram/Emma Corrin

In their latest post, Corrin gave a nod to trans-owned company gc2b, which supplied the chest binders for the photos. “Bind safely,” the actor said.

Dr. David Rosenthal, the medical director of the Center for Transgender Care at Northwell Health in New York, recommends only using garments specifically designed for chest binding. Substitutions, like elastic bandages, can cause breathing and circulation issues, he told Business Insider.

In April, the “Crown” star posted an image from a Pop magazine photoshoot, showing them in a wedding dress. “Ur fave queer bride,” Corrin wrote in the caption.

Corrin is next starring in the upcoming drama “My Policeman,” alongside Harry Styles. Styles plays a police officer who is secretly having an affair with a man, and Corrin plays his wife.