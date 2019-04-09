'The Crown' Has Selected Who Will Play Princess Diana In Season 4

“The Crown” has cast who will play Princess Diana Spencer in an upcoming season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An exclusive report in THR says Emma Corrin will star in the Netflix show as the late Lady Diana, princess of Wales, and will be introduced at some point in the fourth season.

Emma Corrin's IMDB headshot; Diana, Princess of Wales, at the Royal Brompton Hospital where she visited Cystic Fibrosis patients. 31/8/97 The Princess was killed in a car crash in Paris along with her friend, Dodi Al Fayed, and the driver of their car. (Photo by Neil Munns - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

The show’s creator Peter Morgan told the publication that Corrin “immediately captivated us when she came in for the part of Diana Spencer” and that she has “the range and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

On Corrin’s part, she told the publication that she’s been watching the show since the beginning and she’ll “strive” to do the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry justice.

Previously, Corrin has starred in a short called “Alex’s Dream” and the TV series “Grantchester.” She is also slated to star in the upcoming film “Misbehaviour.”

“The Crown” has currently released two seasons thus far, with the third rolling out in late 2019.