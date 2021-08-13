Emma Corrin On Gender Identity: 'I Exist Somewhere In Between'

Emma Corrin is continuing to take steps toward living as their authentic self.

The Golden Globe-winning actor, who portrayed Princess Diana on the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Crown,” spoke to ITV News this week about coming out as queer and updating their pronouns.

“I think visibility is key with these things,” Corrin, 25, said Thursday. “I felt it because I think my journey’s been a long one, and I’ve still got a way to go.”

“I think that we’re so used to defining ourselves and that’s the way, sadly, society works is within these binaries,” they added. “It’s taken me a long time to realize I exist somewhere in between, and I’m still not sure where that is yet.”

Corrin subtly addressed their identity on Instagram in April. “ur fave queer bride,” they wrote in a caption alongside a photo showing them dressed in a wedding gown. The image, which was credited to photographer Esther Teaker, appeared in the spring and summer issue of POP magazine.

And last month, the actor appeared in a chest binder for a trio of photos that were posted to social media. Chest binders are are often used by nonbinary and transgender people to address body dysphoria.

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images Emma Corrin won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Princess Diana on the Netflix series "The Crown."

“It’s all a journey right,” Corrin wrote in the caption. “Lots of twists and turns and change and that’s OK! Embrace it.” At the same time, they updated their pronouns on their Instagram profile to “she/they.”

Elsewhere in the ITV interview, the actor admitted that posting publicly about their gender identity “felt very sort of scary and revealing” at first.

“I wasn’t sure if it was the right thing to do,” they added. “But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful.”

Though Corrin’s portrayal of Princess Diana was praised by critics and audiences alike, Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role in Seasons 5 and 6 of “The Crown,” as is customary for the series.

Still, producers have reportedly been devising ways to have the actor appear in future episodes, possibly as the younger Diana.

As some fans and media outlets have pointed out, Corrin is one of two queer actors to portray Princess Diana. Due out this fall, the hotly anticipated biopic “Spencer” features Kristen Stewart as the late royal.