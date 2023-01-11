What's Hot

Republicans Setting Up Committee On 'Weaponization Of The Federal Government'

Al Pacino Cracks Up 'Tonight Show' With Story About His Most Engaged Audience

ESPN And Yankees Personality Michael Kay Threatens To Have Producer Fired On The Air

Prince Harry Has 1 Question For Anderson Cooper Amid Talk Of Renouncing Royal Titles

Cardinal George Pell, Highest-Ranking Catholic To Stand Trial For Child Sex Abuse, Dead At 81

TV Reporter Struggles To Speak And Stand, Tells Anchor 'I'm Not Feeling Very Well'

Texas To Execute Ex-Cop For Hiring 2 People To Kill His Wife

Nick Saban's 'Death Stare' As ESPN Analyst Lauds Georgia's Dominance Is Funny

‘Shut Up, Please’: Michelle Yeoh Ignores Exit Music In Iconic Acceptance Speech

Prince Harry's Latest Comments On Racism Spark Reaction From Black Brits

Husband Of Missing Mom Arrested After Police Accuse Him Of Misleading Investigation

Romanian Court Upholds Arrest Of Influencer Andrew Tate

EntertainmentGolden GlobesHouse of the Dragonemma d'arcy

Emma D'Arcy Gave The Most Delightful Description Of Their Golden Globes Look

The "House of the Dragon" star also talked about why their nomination was "beautifully ironic."
Hilary Hanson

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Emma D’Arcy lightly roasted themselves at the Golden Globes while also getting serious about what their nomination means for gender-nonconforming people.

The “House of the Dragon” star, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, ruled the red carpet in a long black coat, blue gloves and stylishly smudged eyeliner.

Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023.
Emma D'Arcy arrives for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 10, 2023.
FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

Or, as D’Arcy put it to E! News, “The vibe is like a child piano prodigy and maybe the recital’s not gone well.”

The English actor also pointed out that the look tied in with their gender identity, saying, “nothing says nonbinary like wearing both a skirt and trousers.”

D’Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for their role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the hit HBO show, and discussed why their nomination was “surreal.”

D’Arcy's full look at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which they described as "like a child piano prodigy and maybe the recital’s not gone well.”
D’Arcy's full look at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which they described as "like a child piano prodigy and maybe the recital’s not gone well.”
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they said. “It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. Weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic. ”

They added, “I think the most important thing is that for me it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time.”

We’ll drink a Negroni Sbagliato with prosecco in it to that.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

Assignment editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community