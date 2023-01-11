Emma D'Arcy Gave The Most Delightful Description Of Their Golden Globes Look

Emma D’Arcy lightly roasted themselves at the Golden Globes while also getting serious about what their nomination means for gender-nonconforming people.

The “House of the Dragon” star, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, ruled the red carpet in a long black coat, blue gloves and stylishly smudged eyeliner.

Or, as D’Arcy put it to E! News, “The vibe is like a child piano prodigy and maybe the recital’s not gone well.”

The English actor also pointed out that the look tied in with their gender identity, saying, “nothing says nonbinary like wearing both a skirt and trousers.”

D’Arcy was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama Series for their role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the hit HBO show, and discussed why their nomination was “surreal.”

D’Arcy's full look at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which they described as "like a child piano prodigy and maybe the recital’s not gone well.” Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

“When I was starting out, I really felt that I had to pretend to present as a woman in order to find success in this industry,” they said. “It wasn’t sustainable, and I stopped pretending. Weirdly, it’s at that point that I got nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes, which is beautifully ironic. ”

They added, “I think the most important thing is that for me it implies that the space for trans people and gender-nonconforming people is getting bigger all the time.”