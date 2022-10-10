Entertainment
‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D'Arcy Arouses Fans Merely By Saying 7 Words

A clip of the actor discussing cocktails with co-star Olivia Cooke is so hot, it’s left many social media users needing a strong drink... or a cold shower.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Emma D'Arcy attends the "House of the Dragon" premiere in August.
Lia Toby via Getty Images

The internet will have what Emma D’Arcy is having.

A clip from a discussion between D’Arcy and their “House of the Dragon” co-star Olivia Cooke has gone viral due to the very sensual way D’Arcy describes their favorite cocktail.

In the clip — which was recently posted to HBO’s TikTok account, and comes from a longer Q&A with the two actors — Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”

@hbomax I'll take one of each. #houseofthedragon ♬ original sound - hbomax

“A Negroni ― Sbagliato, with prosecco in it,” D’Arcy says in a low, silky purr, never breaking eye contact with Cooke.

D’Arcy’s seductive response made many social media users, uh, pretty thirsty.

@giannaevelyn

#stitch with @hbomax what is THISS HONEY 🥵🥵🥵 #wlw

♬ original sound - Gianna

In the full Q&A, both actors dish about their favorite “Game of Thrones” battles and characters, and what their house sigils would be. The conversation offers an extended opportunity to listen to D’Arcy ― who really should do a guest spot on the “Dipsea” podcast, just sayin’.

Anyway, our condolences to bartenders for the next couple of months:

@maggiemaebereading

♬ original sound - Maggie
