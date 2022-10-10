‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D'Arcy Arouses Fans Merely By Saying 7 Words

Emma D'Arcy attends the "House of the Dragon" premiere in August. Lia Toby via Getty Images

The internet will have what Emma D’Arcy is having.

A clip from a discussion between D’Arcy and their “House of the Dragon” co-star Olivia Cooke has gone viral due to the very sensual way D’Arcy describes their favorite cocktail.

In the clip — which was recently posted to HBO’s TikTok account, and comes from a longer Q&A with the two actors — Cooke asks D’Arcy: “What’s your drink of choice?”

“A Negroni ― Sbagliato, with prosecco in it,” D’Arcy says in a low, silky purr, never breaking eye contact with Cooke.

D’Arcy’s seductive response made many social media users, uh, pretty thirsty.

i have never been more attracted to another person in my entire life oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/EDKwYy1qju — chai ⵣ (@proyearner) October 7, 2022

make Emma D’Arcy the new James Bond, and “negroni … spagliato … with Prosecco” is their audition tape — Nora Biette-Timmons (@biettetimmons) October 8, 2022

I would conservatively estimate that about 95% of my brain's storage right now is just Emma D'Arcy saying 'Negroni ... spagliato ... with prosecco in it' on a loop. — Trigg (@DanielTriggeh) October 8, 2022

My sexuality is Emma D'Arcy saying anything pic.twitter.com/ZjW49AwcWU — best of emma d'arcy (@emmadarcybest) October 7, 2022

Emma D'arcy saying Sbagliato.



The girls gays and theys: pic.twitter.com/qSgXRlSRRq — Shades of Deadly (@jkyboitheweapon) October 9, 2022

are they…you know💅…watching videos of emma d’arcy saying negroni spagliato with prosecco in it — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) October 9, 2022

In the full Q&A, both actors dish about their favorite “Game of Thrones” battles and characters, and what their house sigils would be. The conversation offers an extended opportunity to listen to D’Arcy ― who really should do a guest spot on the “Dipsea” podcast, just sayin’.