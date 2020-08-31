Emma Roberts Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is pregnant!
The 29-year-old actor officially confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, writing in an Instagram post on Sunday night, “Me...and my two favorite guys.”
The post shows Roberts in an off-the-shoulder dress, cradling her stomach alongside Hedlund.
In response to the news, Roberts’ famous aunt ― star Julia Roberts ― commented on the post, saying “love you.”
Hedlund and Roberts have been romantically linked since March 2019 and rumors about the pair expecting have been swirling since earlier this summer.
Fans were over the moon about the baby news, sharing their excitement on social media:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter