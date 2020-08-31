Emma Roberts Is Expecting A Baby Boy With Boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts is pregnant!

The 29-year-old actor officially confirmed that she is expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, writing in an Instagram post on Sunday night, “Me...and my two favorite guys.”

The post shows Roberts in an off-the-shoulder dress, cradling her stomach alongside Hedlund.

In response to the news, Roberts’ famous aunt ― star Julia Roberts ― commented on the post, saying “love you.”

Hedlund and Roberts have been romantically linked since March 2019 and rumors about the pair expecting have been swirling since earlier this summer.

Fans were over the moon about the baby news, sharing their excitement on social media:

EMMA ROBERTS IS PREGNANT OMG CONGRATS TO HER pic.twitter.com/D2tsatYyBX — ambree 🕷 (@brincessbreee) August 31, 2020

Omggg ahhh she’s pregnant! omg that baby is so lucky 😹 sending love to you and your baby @RobertsEmma https://t.co/ltedrHlmMw — Luna gomez (@L_gomez124) August 31, 2020

anyways emma roberts looks absolutely amazing bye 😭 pic.twitter.com/cBTXldnUSb — kaci ♡ (@lovpaulson) August 31, 2020

EMMA ROBERTS IS PREGNANT 😭💕🥺 I AM SO HAPPY FOR HER OH MY GOSH pic.twitter.com/02lAepBZMP — !Megan! (@morethanpilots) August 31, 2020

Omg guys look how adorable she looks pregnant. #EmmaRoberts pic.twitter.com/arcDVbRrd6 — eMmA RoBeRtS sTaN (@Imsobored98) August 31, 2020

