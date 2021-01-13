ENTERTAINMENT

Emma Roberts Shows Off First Baby Pic Of Son, Reveals His Name

The 29-year-old wrote that the newborn was her and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund's "bright light" of 2020.

Emma Roberts introduced fans to the newest member of her family: Rhodes Robert Hedlund.

The “Scream Queens” star, who gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund at the end of last year, posted a snapshot of the baby on Instagram with a heartwarming caption:

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” she wrote. “Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund 🧡.” 

Unnamed sources told TMZ last month that the newborn’s name was Rhodes, but the 29-year-old officially confirmed it in her post on Tuesday.

Hedlund and Roberts have been reportedly romantically involved since March 2019, and the pair revealed they were expecting in a joyous post in August 2020.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Instagram Emma Roberts Garrett Hedlund Robert L. Hedlund