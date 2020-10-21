Emma Roberts Says Her Mom Revealed Her Pregnancy On Instagram: 'I Blocked Her'

Emma Roberts’ mom is apparently terrible at keeping secrets off social media, and the actor was none too pleased when her mother subsequently revealed her pregnancy on Instagram.
“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately, my mother has Instagram,” the 29-year-old “Scream Queens” star said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week.
She regaled Kimmel with the story of how she brought her mom, Kelly Cunningham, into the 21st century by gifting her an iPhone for Mother’s Day so that the pair could use FaceTime and iMessage. Unfortunately for Roberts, the gift turned Cunningham into an internet menace.
After setting up a Google Alert for Roberts’ name, Roberts said Cunningham would message her constantly: “So, she’s like, ‘Emma, have you seen this photo from 2010?’ I was like, ‘Yes, I’ve seen this photo.’ So, I was getting flooded with ‘Is this true’ and ‘Have you see this and that?’ I was like, ‘This was a bad idea.’”
Cunningham also began gaining traction on Instagram, racking up a few thousand followers and not entirely realizing the gravity of her following. So, before Roberts officially announced she and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund were expecting, fans would comment on Cunningham’s posts asking about the rumored pregnancy — and Cunningham confirmed the news and thanked them for their well-wishes.
“It was a disaster and I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop,” said Roberts, who went on to say that she had to explain to her mother why this was an issue.
“When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,’” Roberts said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh. Oh, that wasn’t clear.’”
Roberts said that the duo have since “laughed” about it, but also got into a fight.
“We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. So, a good story to tell the baby,” she told Kimmel.
Roberts officially announced her pregnancy to the world in August with a series of photos alongside Hedlund on her own Instagram. Hedlund and Roberts have been romantically linked since March 2019. This is their first child together.
