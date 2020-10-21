Emma Roberts Says Her Mom Revealed Her Pregnancy On Instagram: 'I Blocked Her'

“We kind of laughed. We kind of got in a fight. I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon. She texted me at 2:00 a.m., ‘Queen, did you block me? Sad face.’ I was like, ‘Yes, I did block you.’ Then I unblocked her. It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming. So, a good story to tell the baby,” she told Kimmel.

Roberts officially announced her pregnancy to the world in August with a series of photos alongside Hedlund on her own Instagram. Hedlund and Roberts have been romantically linked since March 2019. This is their first child together.