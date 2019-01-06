Emma Stone Yells 'I'm Sorry' After 'Aloha' Whitewashing Joke At Golden Globes

It’s about damn time.

During the opening monologue at Sunday’s Golden Globes, co-host Sandra Oh threw a jab at Hollywood’s history of whitewashing films, saying, “[‘Crazy Rich Asians’] is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha.’”

And white actress Emma Stone, who played a character of Hawaiian and Chinese descent named Allison Ng in “Aloha,” actually shouted “Sorry” after the joke.

Emma Stone [in the crowd]: I'M SORRY!

Stone confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she didn’t plan the outburst, “but I did say it.”

“Aloha” received widespread criticism over Stone’s casting, and back in 2015, director Cameron Crowe issued an apology over the decision.

“I have heard your words and your disappointment, and I offer you a heart-felt apology to all who felt this was an odd or misguided casting choice,” Crowe wrote in a blog post.

He explained that he chose Stone because “Captain Allison Ng was written to be a super-proud 1/4 Hawaiian who was frustrated that, by all outward appearances, she looked nothing like one.”