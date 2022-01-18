Emma Stone Thought Andrew Garfield Was A ‘Jerk’ For Lying To Her About ‘Spider-Man’

With great power comes great responsibility — especially when it comes to movie spoilers.

(And speaking of spoilers, there is a big one for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” below!)

It seems that Andrew Garfield is really great at keeping secrets — even from his ex-girlfriend and “The Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Emma Stone.

Before Marvel’s latest cinematic offering was released last month, rumors were flying all over the web (sorry) that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” would involve parallel universes, which could potentially mean more than one Spider-Man in the latest film installment.

Tom Holland has been playing the titular role since 2017, but it was believed that Garfield and Tobey Maguire — who both played Peter Parker in past movie franchises — would reprise their roles, giving audiences three Spider-Mans (Spider-Men? Spider-Man cubed?) in one Spider-Man blockbuster.

Well, it ends up that fans’ spidey senses were correct, and all three actors played different versions of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

But because this is a huge plot point for the movie — and Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped about its scripts — Garfield had to keep a lid on the big reveal. Which didn’t seem easy, because Stone apparently kept on trying to pry it open.

“Emma kept on texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man film?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’” Garfield said on the most recent episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, which was published Sunday.

Good thing Garfield is an actor, because his act seemed to work on Stone.

“She was like, ‘Shut up. Just tell me,’” Garfield continued. “I’m like, ‘I honestly don’t know’ — I kept it going, even with her. And then she saw it. She was like, ‘You’re a jerk.’”

Though no one likes to be called a jerk, Stone’s response seems appropriate. The “Cruella” star knows how to keep things under wraps — she was even married for an entire year without the public knowing about it.