Emma Stone Explains How She Ended Up With A Black Eye The Week Of Her Wedding

Emma Stone had an unfortunate mishap before her 2020 wedding to Dave McCary.
The “Poor Things” actor admitted to being a bit accident-prone during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast released Monday.
“The week that I got married, I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye,” Stone told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett.
Hayes suggested that Stone, who’d already named several of her other maladies during the conversation, might need a helmet going forward.
“I need a helmet and extensive therapy,” she laughed.
The “La La Land” star met McCary in 2016 when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” and he directed her in the sketch “Wells for Boys.”
Stone talked about how much “SNL” meant to her when she returned to Studio 8H for her fifth hosting gig earlier this month.
“I have made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband at ‘SNL,’” she said during her monologue. “I know he’s pretty camera-shy, he’s not a performer, but it’s such a special night for us. I’d love for the cameras to cut to him if that’s OK.”
Instead of McCary, the camera cut to a smirking Lorne Michaels, the show’s creator and longtime producer.
“I love you so much, honey,” Stone gushed, blowing Michaels a kiss.
Stone and McCary announced their engagement in 2019 and privately wed the year later. They welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.
The couple has teamed up for the Showtime series “The Curse,” starring Stone and Nathan Fielder and executive produced by McCary.