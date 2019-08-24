Walt Disney Studios has given audiences a first look at Emma Stone in “Cruella,” in which she’ll play the iconic villain and worst nightmare of puppies everywhere.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Along with Stone as Cruella de Vil, the movie will star Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, according to a Disney tweet that noted the movie is slated to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.

Monica Almeida / Reuters What Emma Stone looks like when she isn't playing Cruella de Vil.

The live-action “Cruella” is inspired by the animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” from 1961, in which Cruella is a fur-obsessed maniac hellbent on making a coat out of the Dalmatian puppies. The new film will follow in the footsteps of Disney’s 2014 “Maleficient” ― which starred Angelina Jolie as the evil fairy from “Sleeping Beauty” ― in focusing on an origin story for one of the franchise’s villains.