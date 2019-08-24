Walt Disney Studios has given audiences a first look at Emma Stone in “Cruella,” in which she’ll play the iconic villain and worst nightmare of puppies everywhere.
Along with Stone as Cruella de Vil, the movie will star Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, according to a Disney tweet that noted the movie is slated to hit theaters on May 28, 2021.
The live-action “Cruella” is inspired by the animated “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” from 1961, in which Cruella is a fur-obsessed maniac hellbent on making a coat out of the Dalmatian puppies. The new film will follow in the footsteps of Disney’s 2014 “Maleficient” ― which starred Angelina Jolie as the evil fairy from “Sleeping Beauty” ― in focusing on an origin story for one of the franchise’s villains.
“Cruella,” directed by Craig Gillespie of “I, Tonya” acclaim, will have a “punk vibe,” The Hollywood Reporter noted last year.