Emma Stone And Dave McCary Announce Engagement With Sweet Photo

Emma Stone is sporting a rock on her finger.

The Oscar-winning actor and her boyfriend Dave McCary announced their engagement on his Instagram page Wednesday with a picture of both of them beaming and with a beautiful ring on Stone’s finger.

The two have been dating since 2017. It’s reported that they met on the set of “Saturday Night Live” in 2016, when Stone was hosting the show. McCary is a filmmaker, writer and currently a segment director for “SNL.”

Stone, 31, and McCary, 34, have kept their relationship relatively low profile but sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when Stone was spotted wearing a ring in public. She later revealed to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” that she wasn’t ― yet.

Prior to dating McCary, the “La La Land” actor dated her “Amazing Spider-Man” co-star Andrew Garfield from 2011 to 2015.

In an interview with Elle last year, Stone had said her perspectives on marriage changed as she’d aged (and turned 30) and she was looking forward to tying the knot.

“As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids,” she said.

Here’s to the happy couple.