Emma Stone Has A Really Good Reason She Won’t Do ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’

We’ll take Emma Stone’s hopes and dreams for $500.
The “Curse” star told “Variety” in an interview published Thursday that she applies annually to appear on “Jeopardy,” but she doesn’t want to use her fame to snag a spot on the “celebrity” version of the show.
“I don’t want to go on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy.’ I want to earn my stripes,” she told Variety, explaining that a person can only “take the test” to apply once a year.
She’s confident about her chances at the podium.
“I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” she said. “I swear, I could go on ‘Jeopardy.’”
While the actor hasn’t gotten the chance to show off her buzzer skills yet, she’s certainly doing well in other competitive arenas. Last week she nabbed a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for her leading role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things.” The film itself won the Globe for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and her performance has her earmarked as an Oscar favorite.
At the Globes, she also earned a nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for the Showtime series “The Curse,” though the award went to Sarah Snook for HBO’s “Succession.”